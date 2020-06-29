5 things to know for Monday, June 29, 2020

Canada has had more than 103,000 total cases of COVID-19 as the global total tops 10 million. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Check-up: A spokesperson for the World Health Organization says Canada is seeing success against the novel coronavirus, but faster-rising infection numbers around the world could pose trouble here, too.

2. Travel woes: WestJet and Air Canada will soon begin selling every seat on their flights again, ending their attempts at physical distancing, a decision that has left many passengers demanding refunds.

3. Online Pride: It may not have been the Pride weekend everyone was hoping for, but thousands were still able to dance, sing and celebrate their identity during Toronto’s first ever virtual parade amid the ongoing pandemic.

4. Ghost guns: A recent investigation led to a first-of-its-kind bust in Winnipeg: a 3D-printed "ghost gun" manufacturing operation.

5. Brave new world: According to a new study, it would only take 110 people to establish a functioning and self-sustaining human colony on Mars.

One more thing…

Golden State Killer: Forty years after a series of attacks in California, a 74-year-old former police officer is now expected to plead guilty to being the elusive Golden State Killer.