iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

5 things to know for Monday, November 16, 2020

image.png

Canada is approaching 50,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,100 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cases climb: Canada's COVID-19 hot spots reported minor declines in daily infections on Sunday, but health officials urged people to remain cautious as the country rapidly approaches the 300,000-case mark and overall trends remain worrisome. 

2. 'We need the hammer': After a week of record-high case counts in several provinces, CTV Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy thinks the time has come for a uniform national approach to get the second wave of COVID-19 under control.  

3. Emergency birth: A woman from Abbotsford, B.C., gave birth via emergency C-section while in an induced coma due to a rapidly deteriorating case of COVID-19.  

4. Arviat outbreak: Ten cases were reported in Nunavut this weekend, more than doubling the territory's count in the span of 48 hours.  

5. Lifestyle changes: Losing a small amount of weight may prevent Type 2 diabetes among at-risk groups, according to a major new study.  

One more thing…

Staying home: A new set of advertisements from the German government is praising an unexpected hero of the COVID-19 pandemic: the couch potato.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error