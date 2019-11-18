5 things to know for Monday, November 18, 2019

Obesity-related cancers in young Canadians are on the rise, according to a recent study on cancer trends, prompting concerns about age recommendations for cancer screening programs. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

One more thing…

Winter driving: From the true benefits of winter tires to whether raising windshield wipers on a parked vehicle actually makes a difference, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the most misunderstood and overlooked aspects of winter driving.