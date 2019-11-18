5 things to know for Monday, November 18, 2019
Obesity-related cancers in young Canadians are on the rise, according to a recent study on cancer trends, prompting concerns about age recommendations for cancer screening programs. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.
- Youth cancer: A new study which looked at more than five million cancer cases diagnosed in Canada between 1971 and 2015, found that there has been an overall increase in cancers not normally found in young adults, including breast and colon cancer.
- 'Miracle drug': A woman with cystic fibrosis is urging the manufacturer of a new "miracle drug" to make the medicine available in Canada.
- New government: As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau settles on his choices for his new cabinet this week, he'll need to deny high-profile executive posts to some MPs in his government and ask them to take on the often unsung roles.
- Winnipeg homicides: The shooting death of a 21-year-old man has pushed the number of homicides in Winnipeg this year into a tie with the city's all-time record.
- Terry O'Neill: Photographer Terry O'Neill, who created some of the most enduring images of the Swinging Sixties, died on Saturday at age 81 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
One more thing…
Winter driving: From the true benefits of winter tires to whether raising windshield wipers on a parked vehicle actually makes a difference, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the most misunderstood and overlooked aspects of winter driving.
Latest Audio
COVER TO COVER: could you answer these Elton John questions?
DR. MITCH: can you catch a cold from being cold?
TOM MULCAIR: was Premier Legault right about Rona?
