5 things to know for Monday, November 30, 2020

Canada has more than 63,100 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,400 more cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Rising cases: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Canada has more than doubled this month, as the total number of Canadians infected by the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic nears one per cent of the country's population.

2. Prescription drugs: Canada has banned the export of some prescription drugs that are at risk of shortages in response to a U.S. plan to import medications from the country.

3. Long-term care homes: Seniors in nursing homes are once again bearing the brunt of the pandemic, despite vows from federal and provincial governments to make improvements aimed at preventing the second wave from ravaging long-term care facilities.

4. Biden breaks foot: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor said.

5. Parler platform: While Facebook and Twitter have stepped up a war on the spread of misinformation through their platforms, right-leaning voices have been taking up the call for a social media site that bills itself as a bastion of free speech.

One more thing…

'It's not safe': Actress Laverne Cox said she and a friend were subjected to a transphobic attack while they were walking through a Los Angeles park this weekend, explaining in an Instagram post that the encounter left her "in shock."