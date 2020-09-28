5 things to know for Monday, September 28, 2020

Canada has had more than 153,100 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 12,700 still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump taxes: A New York Times report that U.S. President Donald Trump paid just US$750 in federal income tax in 2016 – and no income tax at all in 11 of the 18 years that the Times reviewed – is raising doubts about Trump's self-image as a successful businessman.

2. Virus survival: Medical doctors' growing experience treating COVID-19 patients in the last six months has improved the chances of survival for those who test positive for the coronavirus.

3. 'Parent shopping': A Canadian law firm says it has seen more teenage children of divorced parents looking to switch households ahead of a possible second lockdown.

4. Prevention measures: Wearing masks and practising physical distancing substantially decrease an individual's risk of contracting COVID-19, according to new research.

5. Shark livers: According to an advocacy group, the production of a COVID-19 vaccine could result in the deaths of nearly 500,000 sharks worldwide.

One more thing…

Emmy-worthy real estate: The Ontario property that played the role of the Rosebud Motel on the popular Canadian series "Schitt's Creek" is being put up for sale.