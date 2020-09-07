5 things to know for Monday, September 7, 2020

Canada is approaching 132,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,300 cases still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Victims identified: Police have identified four family members who were shot to death inside their Oshawa, Ont. home by an "uninvited" relative early Friday morning.

2. Federal deficit: Most Canadians are concerned about the ballooning federal deficit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but are divided on confidence in the federal government to rebuild the economy, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

3. Border restrictions: More than 18,000 people, many of whom were trying to enter Canada from the United States for sightseeing and shopping, have been turned away since the government’s enactment of strict travel restrictions.

4. Heart problems: Researchers behind a new study are warning that a rare and unusual inflammatory condition in children, believed to be linked to COVID-19, damages the heart to such an extent that lifelong monitoring and interventions may be needed.

5. 'Completely different': Teachers around the country are struggling to plan for unknown timetables, class sizes and more ahead of this year's unprecedented first day of school amid the pandemic.

One more thing…

Alberta clipper: Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for three provinces, warning of an "abrupt transition to fall" over the Labour Day long weekend.