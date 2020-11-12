5 things to know for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Canada has had more than 277,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 43,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Struggling businesses: Small businesses are at risk of permanently closing if governments don't do more to help them stay afloat in the second wave, with big corporations such as Costco and Walmart set to benefit most from shutdowns, according to a leading business advocate.

2. Vaccine development: As countries around the world scramble to become the first to develop a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, one expert says she's concerned that it may be used as a geopolitical tool.

3. Pandemic relief: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the more generous benefits being provided to out-of-work Canadians during the pandemic shouldn't be seen as permanent changes to the social safety net.

4. 'Prone positioning': A new review of observational studies suggests that a technique known as prone positioning may help COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe but not yet on a ventilator.

5. Collision course: Scientists are tracking an asteroid that is speeding up as it hurtles through our solar system and warning that it could hit the Earth within the next 50 years.

One more thing…

Jam session: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has asked a 10-year-old drummer to play with the band the next time they have a concert in the U.K.