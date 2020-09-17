5 things to know for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Canada is approaching 140,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,200 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Undisclosed funds: Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal allegedly received $6 million in funds that he did not disclose to the ethics commissioner while he served as a member of Parliament, according to new court documents obtained by CTV News.

2. Possible election: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he doesn't want an election, but if one is held, Canadians should feel confident that Elections Canada is capable of delivering a fair process despite the pandemic.

3. COVID-19 funds: As long lines are being reported at COVID-19 testing centres across the country, the federal government pledged $19 billion in funding to address the issue and improve other pandemic measures.

4. Long-term care concerns: Advocates worry that long-term care homes devastated by COVID-19 earlier this year could see another deadly wave of cases this fall if authorities don't clamp down on new outbreaks.

5. Panic buying: An expert in the Canadian food industry doesn't believe a potential second wave of COVID-19 will induce the kind of panic buying that previously left grocery store shelves bare.

One more thing…

Fall nesting: Kitchen staples, winter sports gear and outdoor heaters are expected to be among the hot-ticket consumer items in the fall as the pandemic enters its third season.