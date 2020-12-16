5 things to know for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Canada has had more than 475,200 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 74,500 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. More doses: Canada will be receiving up to 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week, and potentially up to 168,000 Moderna vaccine doses by the end of December, meaning thousands more Canadians will be vaccinated before the end of the year.

2. CERB detail: The CRA quietly updated its website more than two weeks after Canadians started applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to include a critical detail that was left out when applications opened in early April.

3. Lockdown preferences: A new survey suggests Canadians prefer strict economic lockdowns in regions where the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly rising rather than a more hands-off approach that allows businesses to remain open while the virus spreads.

4. Nygard case: Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested by RCMP under Section 13 of the Extradition Act, and has been indicted by authorities in the United States.

5. Mental health: For those who may be worried about their mental health during the holiday season, CTVNews.ca has rounded up some recommendations from experts on how to cope this year.

One more thing…

Poor Carrot: A woman in Kenora, Ont., is advocating for the safe rehabilitation of a deer she named 'Carrot' that was pictured with a crossbow bolt through the back of its head.