5 things to know for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Canada has more than 31,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 10,200 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Too close to call: The U.S. election is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with the final results hinging on a handful of battleground states where precincts are still counting votes.

2. Fighting misinformation: Social media accounts making unverifiable or premature calls about state election outcomes, including those shared by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, are now being flagged in an effort to fight misinformation.

3. Holding off: With full results still pending in a handful key battleground states and no clear winner in the U.S. presidential election, federal Canadian leaders are staying quiet pending a definitive outcome.

4. N.L. earthquake: Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in eastern Labrador early Wednesday.

5. New recommendation: The Public Health Agency of Canada has updated its recommendations on non-medical face masks with the country's top doctor now suggesting Canadians wear coverings that comprise three layers including a filter.

One more thing…

'Queerer future': Delaware is the first U.S. state to elect an openly transgender person, Democrat Sarah McBride, to its state senate.