5-year-old boy killed in ATV rollover in the Laurentians

Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old boy has died after being injured when an all-terrain vehicle rolled over in the Laurentians on Thursday.

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) of the Antoine-Labelle MRC say they received a call at 9 p.m. after the off-road vehicle lost control on Parent Road, near Lac Bazinet.

One man and two children were on the vehicle when it rolled over. All three suffered injuries and an air medic helicopter transferred them to the Mont-Laurier Hospital.

Police say one of the children, a five-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital. The other two occupants suffered minor injuries.

The SQ is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.