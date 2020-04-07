50 firefighters put out 'suspicious' fire at old Saint-Eustache race track early Tuesday morning

About 50 firefighters from six towns worked to tame a fire that broke out at the old Autodrome race track in Saint-Eustache early Tuesday morning.

Police were first to arrive on scene after receiving a call around 2:13 a.m.

The fire took place in the Autodrome’s “old tower,” and took about two hours to put out, Saint-Eustache firefighters confirmed.

Because the complex has been closed since the end of its 2019 season, officials say the fire was suspicious. The investigation has been turned over to the Saint-Eustache police.