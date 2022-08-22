iHeartRadio
500 more Quebec health-care workers back on the job after COVID-19 absences

The number of health-care workers in Quebec absent due to COVID-19-related reasons dropped below 4,000 on Monday. 

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 3,751 health-care professionals absent, which is 529 fewer than on Friday.

Hospitalizations rose by two for a total of 1,999, of which, 42 people are in intensive care wards, five fewer.

There was one new death reported due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 16,223.

Of 7,850 PCR tests analyzed, 633 came back positive for a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent. The total number of positive PCR tests reported in Quebec is now 1,170,654.

In addition, 176 positive self-declared rapid tests were logged, bringing that total to 232,974.

On Aug. 20, 8,320 samples were analyzed.

An additional 5,025 vaccinations were administered in Quebec for a total of 20,569,527.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
