500 workers in private care homes for the elderly across Quebec are set to strike

Some 500 workers in private care homes for the elderly are set to strike across Quebec as of Tuesday in a fight for better wages.

The strike begins at a minute after midnight and is expected to last five to 10 days depending on the residence.

The workers are members of the Syndicat québécois des employés de service, and are employed in private care homes for the elderly.

The main sticking point in contract negotiations is salary: they want to earn $15 an hour and a $1 yearly increase for a three-year contract. They currently earn $13 to $14 per hour.

The workers are mainly caregivers but also make up the kitchen staff, housekeeping and laundry services, among other jobs.

The private residences that will be affected are:

Residence Anjou in Montreal

Domaine des Forges in Laval

Oasis Saint-Jean (Chartwell) in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Appartements de Bordeaux (Chartwell) in Quebec City

Domaine de Bordeaux (Chartwell) in Quebec City

The members of the Domaine des Forges in Laval, however, received an offer from their employer and will hold a meeting Monday evening to discuss it.