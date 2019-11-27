$50M Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

The $50-million national Lotto Max jackpot was won by someone who bought a ticket in Quebec, according to Loto-Quebec.

The Crown Corporation says that, since the launch of the Lotto Max lottery, 28 jackpots have been won in the province, including a $65 million prize -- the biggest amount ever handed out in Quebec.

In the last two years, four winnings of $60 million were won in Quebec. Three others of $55 million were won in 2015 and 2017 and four jackpots of $50 million were handed out in 2012, 2013, 2016 and last May.

The next Lotto Max draw -- $11 million -- will be held on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.