52-year-old man dies in Gaspesie collision

A 52-year-old man has died following a collision Sunday afternoon in Gaspé, in Quebec's Gaspésie region.

Emergency services were called around 3:30 p.m. after a van and a car collided at the intersection of Fontenelle St. and Saint-Majorique Blvd.

The two people in the van suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

The scene was closed to traffic so police could investigate the circumstances of the accident.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 3, 2022.