53-year-old man stabbed in Ville-Emard Sunday night

Police arrive on scene after receiving a call about a stabbing in Ville-Emard / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

A 53-year old man was stabbed during a dispute with a friend in Ville-Emard, in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Sunday night. 

The SPVM said the man will survive. 

The suspect is a 41-year-old man who fled before police arrived on scene, at a dwelling on Galt Street near the Hadley Street intersection. Investigators are looking into whether a 61-year-old man who was also implicated was a suspect or a victim. 

The SPVM was informed of the altercation around 9:40 p.m. because someone called 911. 

Investigators will analyze the crime scene on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020. 

