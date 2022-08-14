iHeartRadio
55-year-old man savagely beaten in Montreal by a group of individuals

Montreal police (SPVM) care. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A man is lucky to be alive and recovering from his injuries after being savagely beaten in Montreal by a group of individuals.

The assault occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Poupart St., near Ontario St., in the Ville-Marie borough.

A 911 call reporting a fight led the police to the location.

"At the scene, police located the victim, a 55-year-old man with upper body injuries. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but we have received confirmation that he is now out of danger," explained Montreal police (SPVM) Officer Véronique Comtois. "According to the first information obtained, more than one suspect attacked the victim, possibly by physical force, before fleeing."

The motive for the crime is currently unknown.

The scene has been secured to allow investigators to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event.

The investigation by the SPVM is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2022.

