57-year-old driver dies after swerving into oncoming traffic, colliding with truck

A 57-year-old man died after a road accident on Wednesday in Montreal-East.

The driver swerved out of his lane and collided head-on with a tractor truck, according to police, who received a 911 call about the accident around 5:40 p.m.

The event took place on Marien Ave. near the Place de Marien intersection.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) said the man was travelling south when he diverted from his lane and found himself in the next, which is reserved for traffic heading in the opposite direction.

When officers arrived, the driver was unconscious. His death was confirmed on scene by paramedics.

The driver of the truck – a 24-year-old man – was not injured. He spoke to investigators to help shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The SPVM’s investigators also analyzed the scene and met with witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.