57-year-old man known to police shot in Montreal apartment

A 57-year-old man with a criminal record was taken to hospital after being hit by at least one gunshot during an argument early Thursday morning in a Montreal apartment.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported late in the night that the injured individual would be safe. However, no suspect has been arrested by the authorities.

According to information obtained by the SPVM, around 1:50 a.m., an unknown number of suspects arrived at a dwelling on Bossuet Street, near the intersection of Ontario Street East, in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Shortly after the victim opened the door, an altercation broke out and shots were fired, at least one of which hit the victim.

The assailants then fled to an unknown destination.

Other people were in the flat at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Officers arriving at the scene found at least one shell casing and a gunshot wound.

SPVM investigators assisted by members of the canine squad and forensic identification technicians will comb the dwelling during the day.

Interviews were also planned with the victim and the occupants of the dwelling, as well as with people from the neighbourhood. A search for surveillance camera images was also to be undertaken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023.