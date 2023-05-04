iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

57-year-old man known to police shot in Montreal apartment


No arrests have been made after a man, 57, known to police was shot in a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment in Montreal on May 4, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 57-year-old man with a criminal record was taken to hospital after being hit by at least one gunshot during an argument early Thursday morning in a Montreal apartment.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported late in the night that the injured individual would be safe. However, no suspect has been arrested by the authorities.

According to information obtained by the SPVM, around 1:50 a.m., an unknown number of suspects arrived at a dwelling on Bossuet Street, near the intersection of Ontario Street East, in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Shortly after the victim opened the door, an altercation broke out and shots were fired, at least one of which hit the victim.

The assailants then fled to an unknown destination.

Other people were in the flat at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Officers arriving at the scene found at least one shell casing and a gunshot wound.

SPVM investigators assisted by members of the canine squad and forensic identification technicians will comb the dwelling during the day.

Interviews were also planned with the victim and the occupants of the dwelling, as well as with people from the neighbourhood. A search for surveillance camera images was also to be undertaken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*