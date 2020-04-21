iHeartRadio
583 people have now died of COVID-19 in Montreal as confirmed cases top 9,300

patient cp paul chiasson

There are now 583 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 9,348.

There have now been outbreaks of COVID-19 detected in 107 of the 294 CHSLDs - long-term care centres for seniors - in the city, authorities reported.

Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace, the most populous borough in the city continues to have the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 907.

But the neighbouring city of Cote-Saint-Luc continues to have the highest incidence of COVID-19 on the Island of Montreal, with almost 974 cases per 100,000 residents.

People aged 80 and older account for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 1,978; 

People aged 80 and older also have far and away the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases in the city, with more than 1,957 cases per 100,000 residents.

You can see a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal by region and age group below.

 

 

