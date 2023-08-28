59-year-old man stabbed during Montreal robbery, suspects arrested

A man who was stabbed in downtown Montreal and subsequently robbed was taken to hospital early on Monday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the 59-year-old man was conscious when he was taken by ambulance and that his life was not in danger.

The attack is believed to have occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street Ouest and Crescent. The injured man was found by SPVM officers a little further east, near Drummond Street, in a commercial area.

The SPVM said that a number of people had been arrested nearby in connection with the attack. They were due to be interviewed during the day by SPVM investigators.

A security perimeter has been set up near the scene of the assault to allow investigators to gather information about the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2023.