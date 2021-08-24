6,500-people crowd permitted at Telus Stadium when the Rouge et Or play McGill on Sunday

A maximum of 6,500 fans will be able to attend the Rouge et Or's first game of the season on Sunday at TELUS Stadium against their anglo rivals from McGill.

The Université Laval team announced the news on Monday.

Fans will have to take their assigned seats and avoid circulating during the event.

Fans are also required to wear masks while walking around the stadium, but will be able to remove them once they are in their seats.

Staff and volunteers at the game will wear masks at all times.

The football team added that information regarding future games in Quebec City will be announced at a later date, depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation and health measures.

After Sunday's game, the Rouge et Or's next home game will be on Sept. 18 against the Université de Montréal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 23, 2021.