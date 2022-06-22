6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer

Six emergency rooms across Quebec -- about one in 20 -- will be partially closed this summer.

It's part of a series of temporary service cutbacks the health ministry is making to adjust to a shortage of workers, and it's also asking Quebecers to help out by not going to the ER for minor problems.

"The next few months could be difficult," said Health Minister Christian Dubé in a news release published Wednesday.

The affected ERs are:

Urgence de La Mitis au Bas-Saint-Laurent

Urgence de Fortierville en Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec

Urgence de Coaticook et urgence de Windsor en Estrie

Urgence de Lachine à Montréal

Urgence de Temiscaming-et-de-Kipawa en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Pregnant patients, new parents and newborns will also be affected, the release said.

"For this summer, services will be reorganized, resulting in partial closures with established service corridors, including emergency, obstetrics and neonatal sectors," the province announced.

Opposition party Quebec Solidaire slammed the decision, with the party's health critic, Rosemont MNA Vincent Marissal, saying Dubé shouldn't "go on vacation" before figuring out a better plan.

"With the CAQ, it's failure after failure: not only will Christian Dubé replace only a quarter of the doctors who are retiring, but he has also been unable to bring caregivers back into the network," Marissal said in a statement.

"As a result, several hospitals in Quebec will suffer service breakdowns and emergency closures."

He wrote that in Matane, in the Gaspé, this will mark the fifth scale-back in obstetrical care this year, while in Fortierville, a small town about an hour southwest of Quebec City, the local CLSC's emergency service has been closed at night since June 1.

"How many people will come up against closed doors in Quebec emergency rooms this summer?" he asked.

TRYING TO GIVE WORKERS VACATIONS

The shortage of health-care staff is severe after more than two years of the pandemic, and the province is trying to work around it, said the ministry.

Even compared to last summer -- which itself saw huge worker absences -- this summer's staffing numbers are dismal.

There are "7,868 more absences than at the same period in 2021, [for] all reasons combined, for a total of approximately 59,600 people absent," the ministry said.

There have consistently been thousands of health workers absent every week for the last several months just due to COVID-19 infections, self-isolation and other pandemic-related reasons.

Thousands have also left the public health-care network over the last two years, some of them going to private establishments.

But the province also noted that the health-care network is trying hard to give staff "well-deserved vacations" after the long crisis.

The new reorganization is "intended to limit as much as possible the impacts on the population," it said.

Services will be back to normal as of September 1.

Until then, people with non-urgent problems are asked to call their family doctor or pharmacist, to make an appointment at a walk-in clinic, or to make use of the Info-Sante 811 number before heading to an ER. The phone line is available 24 hours a day.