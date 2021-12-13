Montreal police arrest 6 teenagers for alleged threats against schools in possible 'confession' trend

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested six teenagers for allegedly making threats against multiple schools across the Greater Montreal area in recent days that they believe is part of a "confession" trend on social media.

This comes as a high school in Châteauguay, on Montreal's South Shore, closed its doors for the day due to threats on social media.

Police confirmed the teens arrested are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

The trend, according to police, involves students creating fake social media profiles to post anonymous messages to "spread fear and confusion," the SPVM said in a news release.

Little did the teens know, their social media behaviour wasn't so anonymous, police said, who issued a serious warning to others who are thinking of jumping in on the trend.

"We are all identifiable and a lapse in judgment can have costly repercussions," the police said. "Any threat made, whether in jest or not, exposes us to criminal prosecution. Those who spread or relay such messages are also subject to prosecution, even if they are not the perpetrators."

The SPVM's cybersecurity unit regularly monitors social media and that work is ongoing as patrol officers are "securing the area around the schools concerned," police noted.

Online threats can be reported and police are encouraging people to call 911 if they spot one. Police also encourage members of the public to take photos of threatening posts those behind them as well those who encourage them. "Never comment on or share such posts," the police noted.