60-year-old man in critical condition after car crash in Laval, Que.

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 60-year-old man is fighting for his life after crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning in Laval, north of Montreal.

A 911 shortly after 4:30 a.m. notified emergency services of the accident that had just occurred on Highway 440 East, near the Saint-François overpass.

"According to the first information, the driver lost control of his vehicle following an unknown health issue," said Sgt. Catherine Bernard, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The man, who was alone in his vehicle, crashed into the median and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

"A police officer in charge of collision investigation has been dispatched to the scene in order to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding this event," said Bernard.

This section of Highway 440 East was closed to traffic until approximately 7:30 a.m. to allow police officers to do their work.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2022.

