61-year-old skier dies after fall in Charlevoix region

A 61-year-old man has died after an accident on a ski hill in the Charlevoix region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the skier collided with another skier before falling Friday afternoon on Mont Grand-Fonds.

The man was transported to hospital. According to the SQ, he was conscious when he was transported by ambulance, but sadly succumbed to his injuries after he arrived.

A coroner’s inquest is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.

— This report was first published in French by the The Canadian Press on Jan. 01, 2022.