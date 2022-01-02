61-year-old skier dies on slope in Charlevoix region

A 61-year-old man has died after an accident on a ski hill in the Charlevoix region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the skier collided with another skier before falling Friday at noon on Mont Grand-Fonds.

The man was transported to the hospital and according to the SQ, he was conscious when he was transported by ambulance, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A coroner's inquest is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 1, 2022.