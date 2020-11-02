iHeartRadio
61-year-old woman missing in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

Diane Boileau, 61, was last seen leaving her Salaberry-de-Valleyfield home on Sun., Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 61-year-old woman who went missing in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

Diane Boileau was last seen on Sunday at around 6 p.m. when she left her home on des Erables St. on foot.

Her family told police they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Boileau stands 5'2 and weighs 85 lbs. She has grey hair, brown eyes and walks with a hunched back.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat and black toque.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip at 1-800-659-4264. 

