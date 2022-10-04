iHeartRadio
65-year-old driver killed in collision on Laval highway, alcohol may be involved


image.jpg

A 65-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident Monday night in Laval.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Dagenais Blvd. West and Esther St., in Fabreville, around 11:15 p.m.

The victim was travelling westbound on Dagenais and tried to turn left onto Esther when he was violently struck by the driver of the other vehicle, police say.

"The 65-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead," said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Constable Stephanie Beshara.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 52-year-old man, was also transported to hospital with minor injuries. He was arrested for impaired driving causing death.

He will be interviewed by investigators and may appear in court this Tuesday, the LPS spokesperson said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2022. 

