67-year-old woman in critical condition following Saint-Leonard hit and run

A 67-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition following a hit and run in Saint-Leonard early Thursday morning.

The woman was headed north on Provencher Blvd. when a car travelling east on Metropolitain Blvd. drove through a red light and ran into hers.

At the scene of a nasty two-vehicle accident at Crémazie east and Provencher boulevard in St-Léonard. Fire crews use "jaws of life" to rescue a woman trapped in wrecked car. Two people sent to hospital. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/8zEWiHunUc

The driver and one of the vehicle’s passengers fled the scene on foot, while a second passenger stayed and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Despite showing no obvious signs of injury on the scene, first responders decided to take the woman to hospital due to her age. Police originally said she was being treated for internal lesions and later confirmed she was in critical condition.

A crime scene had been set up pending the woman’s test results and will now be analyzed by investigators. Police will attempt to locate the driver and passenger who fled the scene.