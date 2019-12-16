68-year-old Quebec man arrested in relation to child pornography charges
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested a 68-year-old man from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, about 65 km away from Montreal, in connection with child pornography charges.
Pierre Paquette was arrested on Dec. 12 and faces two charges of possessing and distributing child pornography between April and September 2019.
Provincial police officers say computer equipment was seized for analysis during a search of his home.
Paquette appeared in court on Dec. 12, the day he was arrested.
Since 2012, when the SQ implemented its provincial strategy to combat the sexual exploitation of children, the force says nearly 750 arrests have been made and several hundred victims have been identified.
Anyone with information about juvenile sexual exploitation is invited to contact police at cyberaide.ca
