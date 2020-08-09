iHeartRadio
68-year-old suspect wanted in shooting that left man in critical condition

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A 68-year-old man is still wanted Sunday morning the day after an alleged attempted murder in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was in critical condition at the hospital on Saturday night after a shooting around 7:30 p.m. near Place de la Côte-Vertu.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), several shots were fired in the residential area where there are several apartment buildings.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the victim seriously injured with at least one gunshot wound. He was in critical condition during his transport to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and the police asked residents in the area to stay inside their home as a preventive measure for the evening.

The motive for the crime as well as the link between the suspect and the victim was still unknown, several hours after the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

