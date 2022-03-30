7 cars damaged in hit-and-run rampage in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

At least seven cars were damaged in a tumultuous hit-and-run in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday about the incident on Berri Street, near Sauriol Street.

"They located the suspect's car, but there was no driver in the car," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

All of the vehicles that were damaged were cars that were parked in the area.

"I've never seen anything like this. Usually, I park my car on the street, but I just started to put it in the back. Lucky for me because all the cars on the street got totalled," one witness told CTV News. "It was a really big sound, like a huge accident. At first, I thought an airplane crashed."

Other than damage to the vehicles, there were no reported injuries.

"It's just unknown for the suspect because they didn't find him yet," noted Comtois. "They don't know if he's injured or not."

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.