7 members of Drummondville Voltigeurs test positive for COVID-19

MONTREAL -- Seven members of the the Drummondville Voltigeurs have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The positive tests include both players and staff members.

The team suspended its activities on Thursday, when the first case was diagnosed among the players. The Voltigeurs were immediately put in touch with the regional health authority.

Both players and staff were placed in administrative quarantine and underwent screening for COVID-19.

According to the league, the mandatory isolation period for players and hockey staff is a minimum of 14 days.

The QMJHL had previously announced an outbreak of 18 cases in the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Oct. 8, forcing the province to almost completely suspend the league's season.

Only the six Maritime teams are currently in action.