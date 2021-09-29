7 more deaths as Quebec reports 594 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Quebec is reporting seven new deaths due to COVID-19, a total of 11,369.

In addition, the province has 594 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 409,525 since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 392,267 people have recovered from the illness.

On Sept. 28, a total of 32,794 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are down by 15, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 306, that is 30 admissions and 45 discharges.

Of those, 91 people are in intensive care; down by three -- eight new patients and 11 that were released.

Of the new cases, 408 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 24 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 162 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 22 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and eight are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.3 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 32.5 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 10,746 more vaccinations in the province; 10,115 doses in the last 24 hours and 631 doses before Sept. 28 for a total of 12,878,570 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 184,828 doses were given for a cumulative total of 13,063,398, or 78.2 per cent of the population.

As of Sept. 28, a total of 6,677,155 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,291,059 people, or 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.