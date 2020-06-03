iHeartRadio
7-year-old driver, younger brother die in wreck after taking keys of family vehicle

Two young children died in a car accident Friday evening after they took keys to the family vehicle and began driving it.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said a 6-year-old and 7-year-old took the vehicle and started driving it around the property, but then continued onto E. Blue Mills Road and N. Miller Drive.

According to the crash report, the 7-year-old driver traveled at a high rate of speed and lost control. The car travelled off the roadway and struck the ground, becoming airborne.

The car then struck a guardrail, struck the ground again becoming airborne for the second time. The car struck a guywire, began overturning, struck a tree, and came to a rest off the road on its top where it then caught fire.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m.

Authorities said neither child was wearing a seat belt.

MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children. MSHP will provide updates. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/L0DNEHkYnz

— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 30, 2020

