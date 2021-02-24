$70 million jackpot up for grabs in next Friday's Lotto Max draw
Since the jackpot was not won in Tuesday night's national Lotto Max draw, the jackpot in Friday night's draw will be $70 million.
Loto-Quebec said that the draw will also consist of approximately 21 $1 million prizes.
On Wednesday, a single $1 million Lotto Max prize was won thanks to a selection of numbers sold in Ontario.
Since the launch of the lottery, two $70 million jackpots have been won in Quebec, both last year, on Feb. 25 and Oct. 9.
These were the biggest jackpots ever won in Quebec.
On June 11, 2019, a family from Quebec shared $65 million and four jackpots of $60 million were won in three draws in 2017 and one in 2018.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.