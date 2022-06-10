iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

$70 million jackpot winner from Quebec wants to help rebuild Ukraine

image.jpg

Everyone's new best friend, also known as the Lotto Max jackpot winner, picked up his cheque on Friday in Montreal.

Retired Hydro-Quebec employee Marcel Lussier said he plans to use some of the $70 million jackpot to help rebuild Ukraine and to fund projects to help people with autism.

The engineer who retired in 2002 lives in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore went to check the numbers the morning after the draw, as the website kicked him off.

He was calm.

"It was a normal day like the others, no stress," he said. "I was calm, natural."

He is now happy that he can take a cruise with his wife, which he had to cancel several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were also a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share the $1 million.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error