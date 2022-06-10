$70 million jackpot winner from Quebec wants to help rebuild Ukraine

Everyone's new best friend, also known as the Lotto Max jackpot winner, picked up his cheque on Friday in Montreal.

Retired Hydro-Quebec employee Marcel Lussier said he plans to use some of the $70 million jackpot to help rebuild Ukraine and to fund projects to help people with autism.

The engineer who retired in 2002 lives in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore went to check the numbers the morning after the draw, as the website kicked him off.

He was calm.

"It was a normal day like the others, no stress," he said. "I was calm, natural."

He is now happy that he can take a cruise with his wife, which he had to cancel several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were also a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share the $1 million.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.