iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

image.jpg

A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.

A single winning ticket claimed Tuesday's jackpot, a draw with 47 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

There are a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share the $1 million.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 8, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error