$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.

A single winning ticket claimed Tuesday's jackpot, a draw with 47 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

There are a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share the $1 million.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 8, 2022.