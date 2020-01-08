$70 million ticket sold in Ontario, 9 Max Millions won in Quebec

Unless you purchased your ticket in Ontario, you did not win the $70 million Lotto Max draw on Tuesday.

Loto-Quebec announced the big winner (3, 8, 12, 14, 17, 18, 29, Bonus 11) is not from La Belle Province.

But don't throw away your tickets just yet; there was still plenty of cash won in Quebec.

Four Quebec tickets are among the seven splitting the second prize, each receiving $197,679.90.

Nine Quebec tickets are also among the 19 Max Million winners.

They include:

One winner - 1, 8, 9, 21, 36, 39, 49 prize $1,000,000.00

Two winners (1 Que, 1 Ont) 3, 9, 25, 27, 41, 45, 46 prize $500,000.00 each

Three winners (2 Ont, 1 Que) 6, 14, 21, 23, 43, 48, 50 prize $333,333.40 each

Two winners (1 WC, 1 Que) 7, 10, 17, 20, 38, 43, 49 prize $500,000.00 each

Three winners (1 online, 1 Ont, 1 Que) 10, 11, 12, 19, 20, 24, 26 prize $333,333.40 each

Two winners (1 Que, 1 ALC) 10, 11, 13, 16, 23, 33, 50 prize $500,000.00 each

Two winners (1 Que, 1 BC) 10, 19, 22, 29, 38, 40, 44 prize $500,000.00 each

Two winners (2 Que) 32, 36, 38, 40, 44, 48, 50 prize $500,000.00 each