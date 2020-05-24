iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

72-year-old cyclist dies in Ile-Bizard after swerving to avoid a pedestrian

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A cyclist is dead after an incident with a pedestrian in Ile-Bizard on Sunday evening.

The cyclist was riding on Bord-du-Lac near Terasse Page at 6:15 when he swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian and fell. 

The 72-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was not injured but was treated for shock.

Police said there was no criminal element to the incident and the case has been transferred to the Quebec coroner's office. 

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that a collision occurred between the cyclist and the pedestrian. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error