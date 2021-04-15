iHeartRadio
72-year-old man dead, woman injured in Dollard-des-Ormeaux house fire

image.jpg

A 72-year-old man is dead after a fire in a single-family home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, say firefighters.

The fire started at about 5 p.m. in the basement of the home on Woodside St. near Sunnybrooke Blvd. 

When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the first floor, already deceased, said Patrick Fournel of Montreal Fire.

A 76-year-old woman was also found on the first floor and has been taken to hospital, where she's now in stable condition. There's no fear for her life, the fire department said around 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and Montreal police will also investigate, as is standard protocol whenever someone dies in a fire.

