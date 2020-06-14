iHeartRadio
72-year-old man dies in Saguenay plane crash

image.jpg

Quebec provincial police say a 72-year-old man is dead after a small plane crashed in the Saguenay on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman says authorities received a distress call just before 11:30 a.m. for a plane in difficulty in St-Fulgence, a municipality just north of the Saguenay River.

The wreckage of the Cessna-type plane was later found crashed near a road, which police immediately closed.

Police say the man was alone aboard the plane and was found without vital signs.

The victim, a resident of Saguenay's Chicoutimi borough, was later pronounced dead.

Transportation Safety Board and police technicians were called to scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020

