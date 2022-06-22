73% of Quebecers say government doing a 'poor job' managing health care: poll

The vast majority of Quebecers are dissatisfied with their government's management of health care, a new poll suggests.

According to data from the Angus Reid Institute, 73 per cent of Quebecers believe the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government is doing a "poor" or "very poor" job when it comes to public health.

Public disapproval has trended upwards since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, when half of Quebecers reported satisfaction with their government's approach.

But a lot has changed in the two years since. More than 15,000 Quebecers have died from the virus, and a lack of health-care workers has led to long waiting lists -- not to mention long waits in the emergency room.

In fact, on Wednesday -- the same day the poll was published -- the Quebec Health Ministry announced it would partially close six of its ERs over the summer due to the staff shortage.

Fifty-nine per cent of Quebecers counted health care as their top issue, second only to inflation at 63 per cent.

Climate change came third at 31 per cent.

It's a concern that appears to be shared by the rest of the country.

Every single province -- with the exception of P.E.I., which was not included in the poll -- listed healthcare as one of its top three issues.

"Across the country, at least two-thirds in every province say their government is doing a poor job on health care," the Angus Reid Institute states.