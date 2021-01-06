iHeartRadio
75 firefighters descend on dangerous Rosemont dumpster fire

75 firefighters arrived on the scene to fight a large dumpster fire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021 (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria).

Montreal firefighters descended to the scene of a dangerous dumpster fire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie early Wednesday morning.

Officials received a call at 3:15 a.m. that the blaze had begun outside 1451 Beaubien East, a three-story commercial building.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The garbage fire spread into the building, breaking windows and triggering two alarms.

75 firefighters arrived on the scene to quell the flames. No injuries were reported.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The grocery store on the first level sustained fire and water damage, as well as the office on the floor above.

Police aided firefighters to erect a barricade around the area, which has since been cleared.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.  

