76 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours as Quebec turns green

There are 76 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec in the last 24 hours and 254 since June 25, health officials reported Monday.

Last week, the province noted it would not be providing daily updates on weekends and statutory holidays.

This brings the total number of people infected to 374,660 since the start of the pandemic.

Monday, officials declared the entire province was now zoned green, further lifting restrictions for private gatherings.

Nevertheless, Quebec health authorities are still recommending physical distancing and wearing masks for anyone not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Health officials noted there were no new deaths, a total of 11,203.

Hospitalizations are down by 11 since June 25, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 124.

Of those, 31 people are in intensive care; down by nine since June 25.

To date, 362,523 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 26, a total of 15,233 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health care professionals administered 77,687 more vaccinations across Quebec; 73,754 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,933 doses before June 27 for a total of 8,053,529 inoculations given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 21,268 doses were given for a cumulative total of 8,074,797, or 70.9 per cent of the population.

The province has received 9,442,385 vaccine doses so far.

Last Friday, 19,026 of 630,700 doses of Moderna and 74 880 doses of Pfizer were received.

This week, Quebec is expecting 547,560 doses of Pfizer, 1,744,820 doses of Moderna and 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca to arrive.