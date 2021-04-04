77 per cent of Montrealers over 60 have received COVID vaccine or have an appointment

While there are numerous availabilities open on the schedule to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the Island of Montreal, the majority of people over the age of 60 have been able to at least book an appointment.

As of Sunday, 77 per cent of people in Montreal over the age of 60 have either received a dose of a vaccine or have an appointment to do so. But appointments are available for Monday at the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre and at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

“With vaccine coverage above 80 per cent, it's normal for things to slow down a bit,” said Marie-Josee Thibert, a spokesperson for the Centre-Sud Montreal regional health authority.

According to the most recent data from Quebec's Health Ministry, 69 per cent of eligible Montrealers have received at least their first dose. Another 8 per cent have appointments.

Vaccination rates are at 59 per cent among Montrealers between 60 and 64, 70 per cent between 65 and 69 and over 81 per cent for those aged 70 and over.

But on Sunday, the mass vaccination site located at the Palais des Congres was quiet. The Clic Sante website indicated appointments were available for that day.

One reason for the quiet vaccination sites is that the province has been routing doses to the province's other regions as part of a bid to help them catch up to Montreal. Health Minister Christian Dube took to Twitter to reiterate the point, saying that 34,000 doses had been redirected to the regions to ensure all Quebecers over the age of 65 are able to get vaccinated by mid-April.

Chez les 60+ à Mtl, 77% ont soit reçu leur vaccin ou pris leur rdv.



Avant d’ouvrir plus, on doit assurer les rdv des 65+, partout au Qc, pour la mi-avril. On a redirigé 34k doses en régions.



On vaccine selon les priorités, avec ce qu’on reçoit. https://t.co/ClLVJdlWzt

According to the recommendations issued by the Quebec Immunization Committee, the next priority group that will be offered vaccines is adults under the age of 60 who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications from COVID-19.

Currently, Montrealers over the age of 60 are able to book an appointment, as can healthcare workers and some people with disabilities.