78 previously announced COVID-19 cases are being withdrawn due to lab contamination

MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Friday that 98 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There were no new deaths reported in the same time span, but one death occured in the Quebec City region before Aug. 21 due to the disease. The total number of deaths in the province is now 5,750 due to another death (reported in Montreal) being withdrawn from the total after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

Authorities say they have determined that 78 previous positive cases of COVID-19 were actually the result of contamination at the laboratory and are being withdrawn in stages: 30 today and the others in the coming days. 

As a result, the total number of positive cases in Quebec is now listed at 62,124.

There are two more people receiving treatment in Quebec's hospitals Friday for a total of 117. Of those, 17 patients are in the intensive care ward, an increase of two. 

On Aug. 26, 15,711 samples were analyzed by health-care professionals, which is 309 less than anaylzed Aug. 25. (Quebec releases its sampling data from two days prior to the daily updates).

— with files from Jason Mayoff, CJAD 800

