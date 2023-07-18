79 wildfires burning in northern Quebec, 11 out of control

Wildfires are still burning in Quebec's northern zone, with 11 fires considered out of control early Tuesday morning.

However, the provincial forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, said rain since Sunday and rising humidity have helped stabilize the flames for the time being.

As of Tuesday morning, 79 fires remained active in the zone north of the 51st parallel. SOPFEU reports that these fires have burned more than 2.8 million hectares of forest.

No communities are directly threatened by the fires, according to SOPFEU. Firefighters are protecting access roads so people can circulate and obtain supplies.

Efforts are also underway in Radisson to protect the airport, and special attention is being paid to the Wemindji, Waskaganish and Eastmain communities.

The same is true for the nearly 620-kilometre Billy-Diamond road linking the municipalities of Matagami and Radisson. In some places, this important road to the James Bay region remains threatened by fire.

Eleven air tankers were operating in the northern zone on Monday, two based at Radisson. SOPFEU reported, however, that reduced visibility was making air operations difficult.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Tuesday calls for showers and cool temperatures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 18, 2023.